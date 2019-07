FTSE 100 slips on global nerves, pub chain Ei surges

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Ei Group up after buyout offer

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 followed other majorstock markets lower on Thursday as initial batches of corporateearnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses forLondon's mid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operatorEi Group.

All but one of the blue-chip index's .FTSE sectors were inred as it shed 0.4% in early deals. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.2% by 0709 GMT.

Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub CompanyIPO-SPC.L agreed to buy Ei GroupEIGE.L for 285 pence a share, a 38%premium to Wednesday's close that sent the mid-cap pub chain'sstock to its highest in more than a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1K3

AIM-listed online fashion retailer ASOSASOS.L tankedalmost 20%, as it blamed operational issues for its third profitwarning in eight months.

