FTSE 100 slips as oil majors, Diageo stumble

Sept 6 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip shares dipped onFriday with losses led by oil majors and Diageo after a doublerating downgrade, while investors were cautious ahead of keyU.S. jobs data that would give further clarity on the health ofthe world's biggest economy.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE dipped 0.2% by 0711 GMT. The FTSE250 midcap bourse .FTMC was also down by the same level,pressured by building materials supplier SIG SHI.L , whichslumped nearly 7% after cautious comments on constructionactivity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0016IQ

Spirits company DiageoDGE.L was among the biggest dragson the main index, slipping 1% after Socgen cut its rating onthe stock to sell from buy. Homebuilder Berkeley BKGH.L rose1.7% after pointing to "robust" market conditions in London andthe South East of England despite Brexit uncertainties. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Bernard Orr) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

