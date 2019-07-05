Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 slides as U.S. payrolls dent Fed rate cut hopes



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.7%

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data stronger-than-expected

* SIG warns of lower UK construction activity, dragshousebuilders

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday asstronger-than-expected U.S. employment data tempered hopes of anaggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and asheavyweight miners fell due to weakness in China's iron orefutures.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.7% on its worst day in more thana month, as a drop in homebuilder shares following a weaktrading update from building supplier SIG SHI.L also weighed.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC gave up 0.7%, with sterling sinking toa six-month low, as the U.S. payrolls compounded pressure fromweak domestic economic data and recent dovish signals from theBank of England.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month,more than the 160,000 jobs forecast by economists, and ledmarkets to rein in expectations of a hefty, 50 basis point ratecut this month.

"What these numbers tells us is that the pricing that a Julyrate cut is a done deal is anything but," said CMC Marketsanalyst Michael Hewson, adding that the European Central Bank'spolicy decision would now come into focus.

"If the ECB cuts rates on July 25, it could give cover forthe Fed to do the same the week after, even if the data doesn'tfully support it."

An index of miners .FTNMX8350 suffered its biggest one-dayfall in almost seven months, after China's leading steelcompanies formed a group to probe whether "non-market factors"were causing a record surge in iron ore prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452FG

SIG tumbled nearly 5% as it posted lower like-for-like salesfor the first half of the year and flagged a "markeddeterioration" in UK construction activity this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2461EO

The dour outlook weighed on the shares of homebuilders.Persimmon PSN.L , which had in the previous session forecast adrop in revenue as it slowed new home releases, fell 2.4%. PeersTaylor Wimpey TW.L and Barratt BDEV.L also skidded.

Housebuilders, considered among stocks that most closelytrack the state of the UK economy, were also pressured after asurvey showed British businesses had turned gloomier about theeconomy amid persisting Brexit worries.

Small-cap aviation servicing company John MenziesMNZS.L plummeted 10% to a more than 3-year low after it warned of lowerannual profit, mainly due to weak cargo volumes and flightschedule reductions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2461F6

Speciality chemicals maker VictrexVCTX.L lost 7% andelectrical engineering firm SpectrisSXS.L retreated 5.8%,after the stocks were slapped with rating downgrades. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting byTanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and JonBoyle) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

