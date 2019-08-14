Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-FTSE 100 sinks to two month low on recession fears



* FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 down 1.5%

* Financials, oil companies biggest drags

* UK 2-yr/10-yr gilt curve inverts for 1st time since 2008

* Insurer Admiral up after profit beat

* Balfour Beatty enjoyed best day in 10-1/2 yrs (Adds company news item, updates shares to closing prices)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 tumbled to its lowestin more than two months on Wednesday after the yields on 10-yearU.S. and UK government bonds fell below two-year equivalents forthe first time since the financial crisis, signalling mountingfears of recession.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE , already under pressure from weakChinese economic data, ended down 1.4%, with losses across allbut one sector. The midcap index .FTMC fell 1.5% to asix-month low.

The yield on the 10-year gilt GB10YT=RR fell below that onthe two-year GB2YT=RR shortly after 1000 GMT for the firsttime since 2008, a so-called yield curve inversion traditionallytaken as a sign that markets expect a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N22K024

That battered the FTSE 100, taking its fall so far thismonth to 5.8%, which would be steepest monthly decline in fouryears if it remains at that level for the rest of August.

Stocks fell elsewhere, with the mood on Wall Street equallygloomy as the U.S. treasury yield curve also inverted.

'TEMPEST IN A TEA POT'

Some analysts played down recession fears, saying centralbanks could again ride to the rescue.

"Quite frankly this seems a little like a tempest in a teapot," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Escalating China-U.S. trade tensions have been the mainworry for markets in recent months, although until August theBrexit-induced weakness of the pound had helped theexporter-heavy FTSE 100 notch up back-to-back monthly gains.

"It's quite possible that we see a recession towards thesecond half of next year at the earliest. I wouldn't say it'sthe beginning of the end here," IG Markets analyst ChrisBeauchamp said.

Upbeat corporate earnings helped some individual stocks.

Admiral ADML.L rose 4.1% on its best day in over two yearsafter the insurer posted a bigger-than-expected rise inearnings, driven by more customers in its UK business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1PK

Balfour BeattyBALF.L jumped 9.3%, its biggest one-dayrise in more than 10-1/2 years, after the infrastructure companyreported a leap in profits and upgraded its annual cashforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A1X2

Cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L climbed 8.7% after it saidrevenue growth would be at the upper end of its target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25A01G

However, blue-chip Prudential PRU.L slipped 4.1% to itslowest since January after the insurer, which has a sizeableAsian business, said it was monitoring the protests in HongKong. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2LR

Sports DirectSPD.L shed 10% after the retailer said itsauditor Grant Thornton had quit. Later in the day, the companysaid it was "comfortable" with its latest accounts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A22J

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FTSE 100 performance on Wednesday https://tmsnrt.rs/2N3mAbl ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi, additionalreporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by GarethJones and Mark Potter) (( muvija.m@tr.com ; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638))

((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))