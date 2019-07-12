Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook tanks



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 rise 0.3%

* Hopes of Fed rate cut soothe markets

* Thomas Cook slumps after talks of a 750 mln stg bailout

* Pharma stocks down again after U.S. withdraws rebate rule

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 12 (Reuters) - Gains in financial stocks and minersdrove London's main index higher on Friday amid increasing betsthat the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates later thismonth, while Thomas Cook shares tanked after a proposed 750million-pound bailout.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added0.3% by 0755 GMT, outperforming the broader European index,which was weighed down by a profit warning from carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE .

Market sentiment was lifted by U.S. Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell this week, after he said the central bank wasprepared to "act as appropriate" to counter a threat to theeconomy, raising hopes the bank would ease policy.

"The more Powell talks up the risks to the U.S. economy, themore equities rise. It's backwards stuff but it's how the marketis moving," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Wilson added that stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation datashould give policymakers a reason to pause and reassess marketconditions.

"Should doubts be creeping in about what the Fed isdoing here? Well, the uptick in core CPI should certainly makepolicymakers think twice."

The main index saw broad gains, led by financial stocks .FTNMX8350 and miners .FTNMX1770 . Investors were alsolooking for lending data from China due later on Friday and GDPdata next week.

Thomas CookTCG.L slumped more than 40% to an all-timelow. Its proposed bailout would hand control of itspackaged-tour business to largest shareholder Fosun Tourism1992.HK and would significantly dilute stakes of existingshareholders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D03A

The world's oldest tour operator has been battling fadingdemand for packaged holidays and high debt, and traders saidshares were being hammered as investors had been hoping Fosunwould buy out the entire company.

Wilson said several questions about how the refinancing dealwould impact a proposed sale of the airline business alsoremained.

Shares of blue-chip healthcare giants GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and AstraZenecaAZN.L fell for the second straightsession, after the U.S. government scrapped a key plan to lowerprescription medicine prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1SM

HiscoxHSX.L skidded almost 5%. The insurer warned ofcontinued deterioration in the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1RSurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D1G4

Small-cap Lookers LOOK.L , whose shares have almost halvedin value this year as the car dealership chain battles weakercar demand in Britain, dropped another 26% after it warned onannual profit.

