FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook plummets

By Reuters

Reuters


July 12 (Reuters) - Gains in financial stocks and oil majors drove London's main index higher in early trade on Friday, while small-cap Thomas Cook tanked after a proposed 750 million-pound bailout.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher amid increasing bets that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates later this month. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1% by 0710 GMT.

An index of financials companies rose after two sessions of losses, while Shell and BP were also among the biggest boosts to the index in early dealings.

Small-cap Lookers , whose shares have almost halved in value this year as the car dealership chain battles weaker car demand in Britain, sank 26% after it warned on annual profit.





