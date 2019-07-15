FTSE 100 rises on China data, Antofagasta

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Antofagasta biggest blue-chip gainer

July 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday afterseven sessions in the red as upbeat industrial output and retailsales data from China signalled a steadying economy, while minerAntofagasta surged after its joint venture won an arbitrationaward.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE inched higher by 0.2% as at 0707 GMT,with the midcaps .FTMC also rising by the same level.

Industrial output and retail sales data in China comfortablytopped forecasts, but economic growth slowed to its weakest pacein at least 27 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900Aurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02N

AntofagastaANTO.L jumped 5% after a World Bank tribunalordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.8 billion to TethyanCopper, a JV between the company and Barrick GoldABX.TO , in adispute over a copper mine. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24E05C

Retailer Sports DirectSPD.L slumped 10% on the FTSE 250midcap index after it delayed its preliminary results, citingproblems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny ofits accounts that could affect its guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G0YS (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

