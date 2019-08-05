FTSE 100 plunges as trade worries fuel selloff

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 1%

* Investors sell-off equities for 2nd straight session

Aug 5 (Reuters) - London's main index shed 1% in early dealsand joined a global market selloff on Monday, as U.S.-Chinatrade tensions sent investors rushing to safe haven assets,while Ocado and M&S slipped after setting up an online foodjoint venture.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE , which had slumped more than 2% onFriday, sank to a more than seven-week low with all constituentsectors in the red by 0708 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.9%.

Retailer Marks & SpencerMKS.L and online supermarketOcado OCDO.L gave up about 2.5% each after sealing a deal toset up an online food venture that will result in thetermination of Ocado's current deal with Waitrose JLPLC.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRSE8663Ha (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

