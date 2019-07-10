FTSE 100 on track for fourth straight day of losses

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* Superdry at a 7-month low after FY report

July 10 (Reuters) - London's main bourse is on course forits fourth straight day of losses on Wednesday, the longestlosing streak since January, as consumer stocks andpharmaceuticals pressure the index, while small-cap retailerSuperdry slumped after it reported a loss.

The weakness in UK markets have been triggered by waninghopes of more accommodative policies from the U.S. FederalReserve. Fed Chariman Jerome Powell is expected to speak latertoday.

The FTSE 100, an index of blue-chip stocks .FTSE , slipped0.1% and the FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC dropped 0.2% by 0708GMT.

Fashion group SuperdrySDRY.L fell 10% to a more thanseven-month low after reporting a loss compared to ayear-earlier profit. Recruitment firm PageGroupPAGE.L fell10.5% among midcaps after warning on earnings amid Brexituncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24A10Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1GA

PageGroup's rivals Hays HAYS.L and Robert WaltersRWA.L were also down 5.7% and 1.7%, respectively. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))