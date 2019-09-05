FTSE 100 little changed as several stocks trade ex-dividend; industrials rise

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Ex-dividend trading offsets gains in industrials

Sept 5 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was roughly flat onThursday, as gains in large industrial stocks after upbeatforecasts from European peers and encouraging news on U.S.-Chinatrade talks offset a drop in several stocks trading ex-dividend.

A drop in stocks trading without dividend entitlement suchas BHP BHPB.L and GlencoreGLEN.L counteracted aresults-driven 5.2% jump in turnaround specialist Melrose MRON.L , and left the FTSE 100 .FTSE struggling for cleardirection in early dealings.

Industrial giants such as BAE SystemsBAES.L andRolls-Royce RR.L advanced after French engine maker SafranSAF.PA raised its annual profit forecast and Rafale warplanesmaker Dassault AviationAVMD.PA affirmed its view of highernet sales in 2019.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC slipped 0.1% lower by 07159 GMT, partlydue to a more than 20% slump in CYBGCYBGC.L after theYorkshire Bank and Virgin Money owner said it expected toincrease its provision for legacy payment protection insurancecosts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V0YV (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))