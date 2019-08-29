Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 lifted by encouraging China trade comments and falling pound



* FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Sterling weakness helps exporters gain

* Mid-cap Amigo sinks after forecast cut

* Tullow Oil down after scrapping Uganda stake sale (Adds company news items, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar

Aug 29 (Reuters) - London's main index jumped on Thursday asChina's fresh comments on possibly resolving the long-drawntrade spat with the United States lifted investor spirits, whileexporter stocks gained as sterling fell after the suspension ofparliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit.

The main index .FTSE added 1%, as internationally exposedfirms such as HSBCHSBA.L and AstraZenecaAZN.L rose andoffset a 32% plunge in Micro FocusMCRO.L after the IT groupwarned on its full-year revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P16B

The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC ended up 0.4%, with gainscapped due to a more than 50% drop in consumer credit providerAmigo Holdings AMGO.L following an annual forecast cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRSc4806Ka

Following a subdued start to the session earlier in the day,investor sentiment swiftly picked up as China's commerceministry said Beijing and Washington were discussingface-to-face trade talks that were scheduled to be held inSeptember. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01L

The news was a welcome relief to stock markets, which haveseen the trade dispute stoke fears of an impending recession inrecent weeks.

The FTSE 100 is still on course for its sharpest monthlydrop in four years.

"The unfortunate reality is that these comments are likelymore hot air but with everything that's happening at the moment,they do provide rays of hope," said Oanda senior market analystCraig Erlam.

Constituents of the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 also foundsupport in a drop in sterling value after Prime Minister BorisJohnson's plan to suspend parliament. The move has enraged hisopponents as it limits the time available to prevent Britaincrashing out of the European Union without a deal in October.

"The calculation here would be that the Prime Minister istaking a high stakes gamble on forcing a vote of no confidenceand daring MPs to push him towards calling a general election,"CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Among single stocks, technology company Smiths GroupSMIN.L was the biggest riser among bluechips after GoldmanSachs raised its rating on the stock. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P26Y

Mid-cap Tullow OilTLW.L fell 5.1% after the oil and gasexplorer said its plan to sell another stake in a Uganda projecthas been called off due to a tax dispute with the Ugandanauthorities. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3YA

At the other end of the spectrum, oilfield service providerHunting HTG.L jumped 5% on its best day since January asstrong activity in the United States drove demand for itsequipment, thereby boosting earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P1SQ (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M inBengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr and Peter Graff) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))