UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as weak pound spurs rate cut bets



By Shashwat Awasthi

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's main index rallied to a10-month high on Wednesday as sterling fell after weak economicdata, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that the Bankof England would cut interest rates and drove investors tohigh-dividend stocks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.7%, scaling its highest levelsince Aug. 29, boosted by shares of companies that book a majorchunk of their revenue overseas. The FTSE 250 .FTMC added0.6%.

The pound struggled for traction after Bank of EnglandGovernor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the global trade warand a 'no-deal' Brexit may warrant a near-term policy response,which markets interpreted as a dovish signal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434G2

The currency's woes were compounded after Britain'scomposite purchasing managers' index last month slipped intocontraction territory for the first time since mid-2016,highlighting the mounting toll Brexit uncertainties have takenon the economy.

Healthcare firms, consumer companies and utilities - a mixof stocks that benefit from a weaker pound and are considered"defensive" - were among the biggest boosts to the main index.

"There is certainly general interest in defensive names butI think this is a global theme," Raymond James analyst ChrisBailey said, while Cityindex analyst Ken Odeluga noted thedefensive rotation had "more to do with the nuance of sentimenton the day".

Appetite for policy easing was stoked last month wheninvestors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesin response to slowing global economic growth, which helped theFTSE 100 enjoy its best month since January.

AIM-listed Telford HomesTELF.L climbed 13% to 356 pence,on their best day in almost 10 years, after U.S. real estatefirm CBRECBRE.N said it would buy the British residentialproperty developer for 350 pence a share in cash. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441JV

Shares of Flutter EntertainmentFLTRF.L surged 11.5% totheir best day in more than a year. Though speculation about apossible buyout persisted, the company said it was unaware of areason for the jump in its share price.

Supporting the mid-cap index was cyber security firm SophosSOPH.L , which advanced 8.2%, while peer Avast AVST.L rose2.5%, after sources said chipmaker BroadcomAVGO.O was inadvanced talks to buy SymantecSYMC.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Drinks makers fizzed amid hopes of a favourable review intothe so-called "sin taxes" on products high in salt, fat andsugar to be promised by PM frontrunner Boris Johnson. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434SI

