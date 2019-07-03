Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as sterling weakens; Telford soars



* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Internationally exposed stocks lead on main index

* JD Sports jumps on solid forecast

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's main index hit a 10-month highon Wednesday as comments from the Bank of England raised hopesof an interest rate cut and hurt the pound, while AIM-listedTelford Homes surged after a buyout offer.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6%, scaling its highest levelsince Aug. 29, boosted by shares of companies that book a majorchunk of their revenue overseas. The FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.4%by 0810 GMT.

The pound struggled for traction after Bank of EnglandGovernor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the global trade warand a 'no-deal' Brexit may warrant a near-term policy response,which markets interpreted as a dovish signal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434G2

The currency had been hit in the previous session after datashowed Britain's construction industry suffered its worst monthin more than 10 years last month amid persisting Brexituncertainty.

BAT BATS.L , Imperial BrandsIMB.L and AstraZenecaAZN.L were among the biggest boosts to the main index.

Appetite for policy easing was stoked last month wheninvestors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesin response to slowing global economic growth, which helped theFTSE 100 enjoy its best month since January.

In news-driven moves on Wednesday, Britain's biggestsportswear retailer, JD Sports JD.L , led the blue-chip gainerswith a 4% rise after it said its annual profit would at least beequal to the market view. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K4

"It would appear that despite a tough retail environmentmanagement have stumbled on a formula that is expected to morethan triple revenues," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Telford HomesTELF.L climbed 12.4% to 354 pence after U.S.real estate firm CBRECBRE.N said it would buy the Britishresidential property developer for 350 pence a share in cash. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441JV

Telford shares were on course for their best day in morethan three years.

Supporting the mid-cap index was cyber security firm SophosSOPH.L , which advanced almost 7%, and peer Avast AVST.L , up3%, after sources said chipmaker BroadcomAVGO.O was inadvanced talks to buy SymantecSYMC.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2431MJ

Drinks makers fizzed as Boris Johnson was expected toannounce a review into the so-called "sin taxes" on productshigh in salt, fat and sugar if he becomes the Prime Minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434SI

Shares of Fevertree FEVR.L , BritvicBVIC.L and sweetener maker Tate & LyleTATE.L rose 2%.

