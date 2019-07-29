FTSE 100 higher on Just Eat, LSE deal news

Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as talks of a possible deal drove shares of London Stock Exchange higher, along with the shares of Just Eat, which surged following an all-share deal with rival Takeaway.com.

The main index added 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 was largely unchanged by 0715 GMT, even after Sports Direct tanked after delayed results on Friday showed lower core earnings and a potential tax bill.

Shares of Just Eat soared 23% to 782.4 pence and hit highest since March after the company agreed to an all-share deal with an implied value of 731 pence a share with rival Takeaway.com .

Thomson Reuters , the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

On the mid-cap index, Sports Direct tumbled 17.3% after its delayed results statement showed annual core earnings fell due to problems integrating House of Fraser and as it warned it could face a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgium.