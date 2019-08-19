Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 heads for best session in 10 days



* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 up 0.6%

* Chinese moves on corporate interest rates lift stocksglobally

* BP, Shell jump as Yemen attack adds to Middle Easttensions

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sharp rises in oil company shares droveBritain's FTSE 100 higher on Monday, after an attack on a Saudioil facility by Yemeni separatists pushed crude prices higher,while Asia-exposed banks gained following moves by China to keepbusiness interest rates low.

By 0759 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE had jumped nearly 1%, itsbiggest one-day rise in more than 10 days, and the FTSE 250midcap index .FTMC was 0.6% higher, marking a solid start tothe week after struggling for three consecutive weeks.

Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L rose about 1% each, tracking asurge in crude prices following a drone attack by Yemen's Houthigroup on an oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday, whichcaused a fire at a gas plant and added to Middle East tensions.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and Asia-exposed financial heavyweights,led by a near 2% rise in HSBCHSBA.L shares, also gained afterChina's central bank announced reforms to help lower borrowingcosts for companies and support an economy bruised by the tradewar with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D01Y

Meanwhile, UK-centric Lloyds LLOY.L and BarclaysBARC.L advanced after a report last week that Germany would be preparedto take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

OcadoOCDO.L added 2.6%, topping the blue-chip index,after JP Morgan nudged its price target on the stock higher andsaid the online grocery chain operates "a superior economicmodel" than its store-based rivals.

Peer Sainsbury'sSBRY.L rose 2.3%. The company said onSaturday, following a media report, that it was not talking tointernal candidates about CEO succession plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D090

Smallcap outsourcer MitieMTO.L added 3.3% after a deal tosell its catering and hospitality business to CH&CO as it pushesahead with moves to simplify operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F1EG

CYBGCYBGC.L jumped 5.3% to top gainers on the FTSE 250index, with a trader citing a UBS upgrade on stock.

Investors will keep a close watch on Federal ReserveChaimran Jerome Powell's speech later this week for hiscommentary on interest rates.

"Traders remain convinced the Fed will cut in September,owing to the downside risks stemming from the trade policy andslowing global growth," London Capital Group Analyst JasperLawler said.

The UK indexes, much like their global counterparts,spiralled to multi-month lows last week on fears of recessionafter the yields on 10-year U.S. and UK government bonds fellbelow two-year equivalents for the first time since thefinancial crisis.

Despite a recovery since then, the FTSE 100 index is stillon course for its steepest monthly fall in four years. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi, additionalreporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

