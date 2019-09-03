FTSE 100 gains as pound dips on rising election chances

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Exporters, oil majors among biggest boosts

* Inkjet technology firm Xaar plunges to 10-yr low

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London's main index rose for a fifthstraight session on Tuesday as weakness in sterling due to thegrowing risks of an election brought gains for someinternationally-focussed stocks, while inkjet technology firmXaar tanked after warning on results.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.2%, outperforming its Europeanpeers and Asian markets that were bogged down by the U.S.-Chinatrade tensions, and the FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC also roseby the same measure by 0710 GMT.

Plumbing products company Ferguson FERG.L climbed 3%,taking the top spot on the main index, after saying it wouldseparate its UK operations.

Among results-driven moves, Restaurant GroupRTN.L tumbled7% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after posting a loss versus ayear-ago profit, while small-cap XAARXAR.L plunged 29% to a10-year low after warning on annual results. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

