FTSE 100 flat after mixed corporate earnings

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 roughly flat, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* AstraZeneca up after hiking forecast

July 25 (Reuters) - A slew of mixed corporate earnings leftLondon's FTSE 100 little changed on Thursday, while mid-capaerospace firm Cobham surged to a more than three-year highafter a buyout offer.

The main stock market index .FTSE swung between gains andlosses in early deals, and was roughly flat by 0710 GMT, whilethe mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC outperformed with a 0.5% rise.

AstraZenecaAZN.L added 4% to top the blue-chip indexafter it raised its annual product sales forecast, but the gainswere offset by steep, post-earnings losses in spirits companyDiageo DGE.L , analytics provider RelxREL.L and softwareprovider Sage GroupSGE.L . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q1PX

Cobham soared more than 34% to 165 pence, matching the 165pence per share offer price from U.S. private equity groupAdvent International. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q1Y9 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))