UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls again on China worries; midcaps outperform



* FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Blue-chip index underperforms European peers

* Sterling recovery hits exporter stocks

* Sirius Minerals tanks after suspending bond sale (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 6 (Reuters) - London's main stock market index droppedfor a sixth straight session on Tuesday, as an escalatingU.S.-China trade dispute continued to hurt exporters andcommodities-focused companies, exacerbated by a modest recoveryfor the pound.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE , which suffered its worst day this yearon Monday, was down another 0.6% by 0800 GMT, as oil majors BP BP.L and Shell RDSa.L and internationally-exposed stocksweighed on the blue-chip index.

A handful of strong corporate earnings from industrial firmshelped the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gain after five straightsessions of losses. The index rose 0.2%, outperforming a smallfall in the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index.

Washington on Monday formally tagged China a currencymanipulator for the first time since 1994, responding to Beijingallowing the yuan CNY= to weaken past 7 per dollar for thefirst time in a decade and signalling a deepening of theconflict between the world's two biggest economies.

"We've had such heavy selling I wouldn't be surprised to seesome bump-ups as bulls test the water for a dip," Markets.comanalyst Neil Wilson said.

Until last week's renewed escalation of the trade tensions,the FTSE 100 had recovered from a slump in May to postback-to-back monthly gains, helped by a slump in the pound thatbenefits many of its internationally-focussed constituents.

The latest trade friction has erased all of the index's Julygains.

"We should expect things to get worse before they getbetter. There is likely a bit more pain ahead, but I feel themarket will eventually turn around," Wilson said.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental HotelsIHG.L slipped2.8% after it said fewer business travellers in China andprotests in Hong Kong had led to lower demand in Greater Chinain the first half of the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2521OL

On the FTSE 250, industrial group RotorkROR.L climbed7.7% after half-year results that Jefferies called "veryrobust", while engineering firm MeggittMGGT.L advanced 4.7%after it raised its annual organic revenue growth forecast.

But, fertilizer maker Sirius MineralsSXX.L slumped nearly26% to a more than four-year low after it suspended a planned$500 million bond sale central to the funding of its Polyhalitemining project in the north-east of England.

