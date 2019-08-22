Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 falls after Fed minutes, pound rally



* FTSE 100 down 1.1%, FTSE 250 flat

* Sterling rally hurts exporters

* NMC Health outperforms main index

* London markets will be shut on Aug. 26 for Summer bankholiday (Adds news items, analyst comment, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar

Aug 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as thelatest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes ofhefty interest rate cuts, while exporter stocks slipped as thepound rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments onthe Brexit deal.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 1.1%, while the FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat.

Companies that book a major chunk of their earnings indollars, including DiageoDGE.L and Unilever ULVR.L droppedafter Merkel said a solution to the Irish border problem couldbe found before Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31.Her comments lifted sterling to a three-week high against the dollar. GBP/GBP= .

BAT BATS.L gave up 1.5%, hit by the gains in sterling aswell as a probe by a U.S. House panel into e-cigarettemanufacturers over the health impact of their products. ImperialBrands IMB.L lost 2.7%, as the stock also traded ex-dividend.

UAE-based healthcare provider NMC HealthNMC.L was thestandout performer, surging more than 18.5% for its best dayever, after sources told Reuters that two groups, including onebacked by China'sFosun0656.HK , were competing to buy a 40%stake in the company worth up to $1.9 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2V9

The company also posted half-year results and announcedplans to buy back up to $200 mln worth of shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I1ZO

Losses on the main index were spread across sectors afterFed minutes overnight showed policymakers were deeply divided onan interest rate cut, at a time when many investors are lookingto central banks to help cushion blows from a bruisingU.S.-China trade dispute.

"It would appear that dealers were too bullish going intothe update, and now that the Fed's opinion about the state ofthe U.S. economy is known, traders are trimming their equitypositions," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

Online grocer OcadoOCDO.L dropped 3.1% after it saidthere had been a small fire on Wednesday evening at its customerfulfilment centre in Erith, which was later extinguished.nL4N25I1X0]

The more domestically-focussed mid-cap index was supportedby the pound and an 11.6% surge in casino and gaming operatorRank Group RNK.L and a 9.3% jump in Premier OilPMO.L aftertheir respective results.

However, infrastructure group John Laing GroupJLG.L lost5.7% after its half-year results, while Ukraine-focused iron orepellet producer FerrexpoFXPO.L fell 6.1% after brokerageLiberum cut its rating and almost halved its price target on thestock.

