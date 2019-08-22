Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls after Fed minutes, deal talks lift NMC Health



* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* NMC Health outperforms main index

* Ocado lower after fire at customer fulfilment centre

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday asminutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting dampenedhopes of a hefty cut in interest rates in September, though NMCHealth soared on a report that two firms had offered to buy astake in the company.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4%, with shares of online grocerOcado OCDO.L sliding after a fire at one of its customerfulfilment centres. The FTSE 250 .FTMC also shed 0.2% by 0754GMT.

Ocado lost 2% after it reported that a small fire onWednesday at its customer fulfilment centre in Erith wasextinguished overnight. A similar incident in February at itsrobotic distribution centre in Andover, southern England, hadled to a sharp fall in shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I1X0

UAE-based healthcare provider NMC HealthNMC.L surged morethan 30% and was tracking its best day ever after sources toldReuters on Wednesday that two groups, including one backed byChina's Fosun0656.HK , were competing to buy a 40% stake inthe company worth up to $1.9 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H2V9

The company also posted half-year results and announcedplans to buy back up to $200 mln worth of shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I1ZO

Still, losses on the main index were spread across sectors.

Exporter stocks dropped due to a modest recovery in thepound, while heavyweight financial stocks tracked losses inAsian markets after Fed minutes overnight showed policymakerswere deeply divided on an interest rate cut.

"Judging by the reaction in bond markets, and the shorterend in particular, the prospect of a 50 basis point cut nextmonth is much less of a probability, than it was 24 hours ago,"CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Uncertainty over the Fed's stance comes ahead of an addressby Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, which investors will lookat for any further signs of policy easing and fiscal stimulus.

The mid-caps were dragged lower by an 8% drop ininfrastructure projects operator John Laing GroupJLG.L afterits half-year results.

Ukraine-focused iron ore pellet producer FerrexpoFXPO.L lost 4.5% after brokerage Liberum cut its rating and almosthalved its price target on the stock, while shopping centreoperator Intu INTUP.L slid 5% after Stifel slashed its pricetarget. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by ArunKoyyur)

