UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 endures worst day of 2019, Brexit worries hit RBS



* FTSE 100 down 2.3%, FTSE 250 down 1.9%

* New threat from Trump on tariffs drives global falls

* Banks, miners, oil majors biggest drags

* RBS drops after warning on outlook

* British Airways owner IAG gains on profit beat (Updates shares, company news items)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK shares plunged to their lowest in aover a month on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trumpthreatened to hit China with more trade tariffs, while aBrexit-induced warning on targets knocked shares in Royal Bankof Scotland.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE slumped 2.3% on its worst day fofar this year, while the FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC weakenedby 1.7%.

All of the major constituent sectors on both indexes endedwith losses for the day.

Asia-focussed bank stocks, including HSBCHSBA.L , and oilmajors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L led losses on the main indexafter Trump vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion worthof Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

Industrials Melrose MRON.L and AshteadAHT.L , typicallymore exposed to global trade conditions, both lost about 5%.

RBS RBS.L plummeted 6.5% to a seven-month low as it warnedthat deteriorating economic conditions before Brexit were likelyto derail next year's profitability and cost targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y17X

British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L , however, jumped 8.4% -its biggest one-day gain in eight years - after reporting strongprofit numbers for the first half of its key summer period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y1D8

MARKET WHIPLASH

The last major escalation of the U.S.-China trade tensionswas behind a sharp drop in the FTSE 100 in May, but the index isstill on course for its biggest annual rise since 2016 asBrexit-driven weakness in the pound helps the index's largelyinternationally-focused companies.

"Anyone trying to determine the next move in stock marketsin the last 24 hours would be justified in feeling like they'vejust experienced a bit of whiplash," said CMC Markets analystMichael Hewson.

"It is not hard to underestimate how much this abruptescalation has caught markets unawares."

Miners .FTNMX1770 slumped nearly 4% to a two-month low asChinese iron ore futures dropped after Brazil announced arebound in exports of the steelmaking material in July. Theindex, which includes global players GlencoreGLEN.L and RioTinto RIO.L , is on course for its steepest weekly fall sinceMarch.

The long-drawn out trade war has also weighed on the sectoras China is the world's top metals consumer.

Among a handful of gainers on the midcap index was Britain'slargest click and collect operator PayPointPAYP.L , whichjumped 7.2% after a deal with Deutsche Post's DHL Parcel UK asthe latter looks to expand its click and collect services. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24Y0OS

Travel firm Thomas CookTCG.L surged 33%, a day afterNesat Kockar, the owner of Turkish tour operator Anex TourismGroup, disclosed a holding in the company. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X2PB

