FTSE 100 edges up on AstraZeneca boost

Aug 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher in earlydeals on Tuesday, as AstraZeneca advanced after its diabetesdrug Farxiga met the main goal of a heart failure study,offsetting a post-earnings drop for miner BHP.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.2%, tracking gains in othermajor stock markets overnight as hopes grew of fresh stimulusfrom central banks and governments to beat back the risk ofrecession. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC also gained 0.2% by 0709GMT.

AstraZenecaAZN.L rose 1.5% and was the biggest boost tothe blue-chip index after the results of the Farxiga study. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1JR

Shares in mining heavyweight BHP BHPB.L shed 2% as awarning that global economic headwinds could hit demand for ironore and copper took the shine off its largest annual profit infive years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F44G (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403))

