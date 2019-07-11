Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 drops as healthcare giants overshadow Fed-driven rally



* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Healthcare stocks hit after U.S. drops rebate rule

* Fed Chair's comments earlier reinforced rate cut bets

* Drugmaker Indivior surges after forecast upgrade (Adds news items, updates to closing prices)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

July 11 (Reuters) - London's main index skidded for thesixth straight session on Thursday as investors sold offhealthcare stocks after Washington withdrew a rebate rule aimedat lowering drug prices, and a Fed-fuelled rally fizzled out.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC capitalised on a rise in sterling to add 0.1%.

The U.S. government scrapped one of its most ambitiousproposals for lowering prescription medicine prices, backingdown from a policy that would have required health insurers topass on billions of dollars in rebates they receive fromdrugmakers to Medicare patients. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

"Overall, we view this outcome as a modest negative for themajor pharmaceutical group," JP Morgan analysts wrote, addingthat the move had removed a "potential positive catalyst" forthe sector.

Pharmaceutical heavyweight AstraZenecaAZN.L was by farthe biggest drag on the blue-chip index, while peerGlaxoSmithKline GSK.L also fell.

The Trump administration's move wiped out gains the markethad posted earlier, as it cheered dovish comments from the U.S.central bank that reinforced bets of an interest rate cut andlifted broader sentiment.

Losses were stemmed by shares of homebuilders .FTNMX3720 ,which enjoyed their best day in nearly a month after a surveyrevealed the housing market had shown tentative signs ofrecovery in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nU8N1E300A

Barratt BDEV.L , Britain's biggest housebuilder, surged5.2% on its best day in more than eight months.

Reckitt Benckiser RB.L added 2.4% after it agreed to payup to $1.4 billion to resolve all U.S. federal investigations inconnection with the sales and marketing of Suboxone Film by itsformer unit IndiviorINDV.L .

"With this settlement, management draws a line under anissue that would, at best, have resulted in additionalcost/distraction/uncertainty and could, at worst, have led tomuch more costly and protracted legal proceedings," DeutscheBank analysts said.

Indivior soared as much as 41% after it raised its annualprofit and revenue forecast in a separate statement as Suboxonelost market share at a slower pace than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C1DP

The small-cap drugmaker's stock pared gains afterWashington's move to kill the drug rebate rule, and ended 7%higher.

The pound firmed after the Fed's indications of an interestrate cut weakened the dollar and helped the mid-cap indexoutperform the main bourse.

Diploma DPLM.L was the stand out mid-cap gainer after anearnings-accretive acquisition of fluid sealing productssupplier Virginia Sealing Products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C1SP

The world's oldest tour operator, Thomas CookTCG.L ,climbed more than 10% after peer and Jet2 owner Dart GroupDTG.L reported higher annual earnings as Britons booked moreholidays. Dart shares were 4.5% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C1D8 (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in BengaluruEditing by Bernard Orr, Arun Koyyur and Frances Kerry) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

