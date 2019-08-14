Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 dips as focus shifts to weak China data



* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

* Both indexes shed early gains

* Miners, oil companies biggest drags

* Balfour Beatty on course for best day in 16-1/2 years (Adds company news items, updates share price)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 14 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index gave up earlygains to turn lower on Wednesday, as dull Chinese data rekindledfears of a slowing global economy which were briefly kept incheck after Washington decided to delay tariffs on some Chinesegoods.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE dipped 0.1% and the FTSE 250midcap .FTMC was flat by 0751 GMT.

The Trump administration's move to delay 10% tariffs onChinese goods lifted spirits, making up for some of the FTSE100's rough start to the month following the Hong Kong protestsand persistent trade worries.

"While some of the more consumer sensitive tariffs have beendelayed until Dec. 15, and some dropped completely, the ante isstill higher than it was before President Trump announced thetariffs increases, at the beginning of the month," CMC Marketsanalyst Michael Hewson said.

The relief from the tariff delay proved to be short-lived,as China reported a slew of weak data for July, including asurprise drop in industrial output growth, which fell to a morethan 17-year low, a clear sign that the trade war with theworld's biggest economy was affecting the economy's health.

UK-listed mining giants were the quickest to react toweakness in China, the world's top metals consumer. Copperprices also took a hit from the resumption of copper exportsfrom some of Peru's top mines following weeks of suspension. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A14I

Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L also weakened alongwith crude prices, while Standard CharteredSTAN.L dipped 1.4%after BofA Merrill removed the bank from its Europe top pickslist.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index is on course for its worstmonth since last October after back-to-back monthly gains, asno-deal Brexit fears strained the pound after Boris Johnsonbecame the country's prime minister.

Helping contain losses in FTSE 100 was Admiral ADML.L ,which rose 4% rise after the insurer posted abigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customersin its UK business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1PK

On the midcap index, Balfour BeattyBALF.L surged 12.1%,its biggest one-day rise in 16-1/2 years, after theinfrastructure company reported a rise in underlying profit andraised its annual cash forecast boosted by higher marginprojects. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A1X2

Cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L jumped 8.4% after it saidrevenue growth would be at the upper end of its target, drivenby demand for products such as "AntiTrack" that help secureusers privacy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25A01G

Sports DirectSPD.L lost 5.2% after the retailer said itsauditor Grant Thornton had quit, a move that left the companystruggling to find a replacement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A22J (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638))

