FTSE 100 dented by miners, Micro Focus; Ocado supports

Reuters





July 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday as mining stocks fell amid easing copper prices and software firm Micro Focus dropped after its half-year results, but losses were limited by gains in online grocer Ocado, which reaffirmed its annual forecast.

The main index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.2% lower by 0715 GMT, with global markets continuing to scale back bets of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank.

Miners were among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index as copper prices continued their recent slide on worries over waning demand from top consumer China.

Micro Focus gave up 2.9% after posting lower half-year revenue.