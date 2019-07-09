Quantcast

FTSE 100 dented by miners, Micro Focus; Ocado supports

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday as mining stocks fell amid easing copper prices and software firm Micro Focus dropped after its half-year results, but losses were limited by gains in online grocer Ocado, which reaffirmed its annual forecast.

The main index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.2% lower by 0715 GMT, with global markets continuing to scale back bets of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank.

Miners were among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index as copper prices continued their recent slide on worries over waning demand from top consumer China.

Micro Focus gave up 2.9% after posting lower half-year revenue.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar