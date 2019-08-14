Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 braces for worst month in 4 yrs on recession fears



* FTSE 100 down 1.4%, FTSE 250 down 1.1%

* Oil companies, financials biggest drags

* UK 2-yr/10-yr gilt curve inverts for 1st time since 2008

* Insurer Admiral up after profit beat

* Balfour Beatty on course for best day in 4-1/2 yrs (Adds market reaction to yield curve inversion, analystcomments, updates share moves)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 tumbled to its lowestin more than two months on Wednesday after the yield curve onU.S. and UK government bonds inverted for the first time sincethe global financial crisis, fuelling fears of a possiblerecession ahead.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE , which was already lower becauseof weak Chinese economic data, dropped 1.4% by 1326 GMT withlosses across all sectors. The midcap index .FTMC slipped1.1%.

The yield on the 10-year gilt GB10YT=RR fell below theyield on the two-year gilt GB2YT=RR shortly after 1000 GMT forthe first time since 2008, traditionally a sign that someinvestors think a recession is nearing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N22K024

An inverted yield curve means short-term bonds pay more thanlong-term bonds.

That battered the FTSE 100, leaving it on course for amonthly fall of 5.7% - the steepest in four years.

Global stocks fell further, as the situation on Wall Streetwas equally gloomy after the U.S. treasury yield curve inverted.

"TEMPEST IN A TEA POT"

Some analysts played down recession fears, saying thatcentral banks could again ride to the rescue.

"Quite frankly this seems a little like a tempest in a teapot," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Escalating China-U.S. trade tensions have been the mainheadache for markets in recent months, although until August theBrexit-induced weakness of the pound had helped theexporter-heavy FTSE 100 notch up back-to-back monthly gains.

"It's (yield curve inversion) been coming for a while ...It's quite possible that we see a recession towards the secondhalf of next year at the earliest. I wouldn't say it's thebeginning of the end here," IG Markets analyst Chris Beauchampsaid.

Upbeat corporate earnings helped some individual stocks holdonto gains despite the generally morose mood.

Admiral ADML.L jumped 5% after the insurer posted abigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customersin its UK business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1PK

Balfour BeattyBALF.L jumped 8.2%, its biggest one-dayrise in more than 4-1/2 years, after the infrastructure companyreported a rise in underlying profit and raised its annual cashforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A1X2

Cybersecurity firm Avast AVST.L climbed 7.6% after it saidrevenue growth would be at the upper end of its target, drivenby demand for products such as "AntiTrack" that help secureusers privacy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25A01G

However, Sports DirectSPD.L shed 11.6% after the retailersaid its auditor Grant Thornton had quit, a move that left thecompany struggling to find a replacement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A22J

