UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 at over 2-month high as U.S.-China trade tensions ease



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 rise 1%

* Sino-U.S. trade relief stokes risk appetite

* Asia-focussed banks, miners lead FTSE 100

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 1 (Reuters) - UK stocks began the new quarter on asolid footing on Monday, with the main index touching a morethan two-month high, as a thaw in U.S.-China trade disputelifted market sentiment and spurred a rally in global stocks.

Both the FTSE 100 .FTSE and the FTSE 250 .FTMC surgedalmost 1% by 0740 GMT.

Appetite for risky assets soared after President DonaldTrump on Saturday offered concessions to China's Xi Jinping atthe G20 summit, including holding off slapping new tariffs ongoods and relaxing restrictions on tech firm HuaweiHWT.UL .

Beijing, in turn, agreed to make new purchases of U.S. farmproducts as part of renewed negotiations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Investors piled into equities, especially those of bankswith a big presence in Asia such as HSBCHSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L . Shares of miners, sensitive to news surrounding topmetals consumer China, also boosted the main index.

But with no deadline set for the deal and few details on howthe parties would resolve key differences that caused previousnegotiations to stall, analysts took a cautious stance on theweekend's trade-related developments.

"In the big picture, it doesn't change anything," saidAndrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen StandardInvestments.

"It (G20 meeting) was never likely to solve the wholeproblem, but it's a useful stepping stone."

Demand for commodities such as gold waned as investorsflocked to stocks and the U.S. dollar, leading to a more than 2%drop in the shares of precious metals miner Fresnillo FRES.L .

"So the can was kicked down the road... but much more workto do on the details of a future stickable agreement," RaymondJames analyst Chris Bailey said.

Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L advanced as crudeprices surged after top producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraqbacked a plan to extend supply cuts for another six to ninemonths. O/R

In one of the few news-driven moves, media services firmFuture Plc FUTR.L climbed nearly 12% on the mid-cap indexafter it forecast full-year results to be ahead of expectationsdue to growth in media revenue.

