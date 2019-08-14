FTI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.51, changing hands as low as $23.17 per share. TechnipFMC plc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.20 per share, with $32.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.18.
