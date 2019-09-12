FTI Consulting's GRIP Gets New Senior Managing Director

Shares of FTI Consulting FCN have gained a massive 61.2% year to date, significantly outperforming the 28.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.
The company announced the appointment of consulting and law enforcement expert Scott Moritz as a senior managing director in the Global Risk & Investigations Practice ("GRIP") within the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment. He will help companies and legal counsel in managing the investigative response to emergent, event-driven issues, and corruption, compliance and regulatory matters.
Moritz has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and investigative consulting, forensic accounting, and regulatory compliance advisory. Before joining FTI Consulting, he was a managing director and global lead of Protiviti Forensic. He was an FBI special agent for nearly 10 years.
"His background will give clients unique insights that will help them manage investigations and maintain compliance programs that will protect their freedom to operate,'' said Andrew Rosini, leader of Global Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting.
The appointment comes on the heels of Kenneth Jones joining GRIP as a senior managing director in July. Our Take
Expansion of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment through these appointments appears to be part of FTI Consulting's efforts to enhance its employees' skill set and improve offerings. These moves make sense as regulatory scrutiny and corporate litigation are on the rise. Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
.
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services
sector are Huron Consulting HURN
, Charles River Associates CRAI
and Nielsen NLSN
, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Long-term expected earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Huron, Charles River and Nielsen is 13.5%, 13% and 12%, respectively. Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better. See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Free Stock Analysis Report Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research