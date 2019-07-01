FTI Consulting (FCN) to Snap Up German-based Andersch AG

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire leading German restructuring advisory firm Andersch AG. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition, subject to German regulatory approval and other closing conditions, is anticipated to be completed during the third quarter of 2019.

Founded in 2012, Andersch serves German-based companies and their stakeholders facing operational, financial and strategic challenges. It has offices in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf.

Andersch's Tammo Andersch, Mirko Liebthal, Christian Säuberlich, Karsten Schulze, Sebastian Philipp, Ralf Winzer and Mike Zöller will join FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Directors.

How Will FTI Consulting Benefit?

The acquisition will improve the company's established strategic communications, economic consulting and construction solutions offerings in Germany.

It will expand FTI Consulting's restructuring and business transformation capabilities to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, benefiting its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. The segment did well in the las t report ed quarter with revenues increasing 12.6% year over year.

Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting stated, "With the addition of the Andersch team, we will extend our geographic reach in Continental Europe, with deep functional experience and broad industry expertise."

