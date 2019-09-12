FTI Consulting (FCN) Expands Relativity Services to Australia

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced expansion of its technology segment's partnership with Relativity.

As part of this expansion, the company will provide its Relativity managed e-discovery services in Australia. It has expanded these services across North America, South America, Europe and Asia over the past two years.

We observe that shares of FTI Consulting have gained a massive 61.2% year to date, significantly outperforming the 28.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

FTI Technology should benefit significantly from this expansion as investigations and litigation are increasing rapidly in Australia. According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, investigations have increased 20% from January 2019 to June 2019. Investigations into wealth management groups increased 216%. These trends are over and above an active cross-border discovery landscape.

According to Scott Gillard, a senior director at FTI Technology in Brisbane, "Our practice is experiencing rapid growth in this region, and with it, we are introducing new platforms and services to meet the needs of our client base. Adding Relativity to our portfolio gives us more ways to help legal teams reduce risk and navigate any range of e-discovery challenges with a single, trusted service provider."

