FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Appointment of Senior MD

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN yesterday announced that it has appointed Tensie Axton as a senior managing director in the Turnaround & Restructuring Services practice within its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Axton is an expert in formulating and implementing strategies for companies experiencing change in the forms of acquisitions, restructuring, divestitures, integrations and process improvements. She will assist FTI Consulting in providing end-to-end solutions for healthcare and other industries undergoing changes.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Axton has more than 30 years of experience in strategic, financial and transaction advisory and has held number of executive management positions. She has industry experience in healthcare, technology, financial institutions, business services, manufacturing and distribution. Before joining FTI Consulting, she served as chief financial officer of Neighbors Health.

Last year, FTI Consulting added senior managing directors Chad Shandler and Clifford Zucker and managing directors Kevin DeLuise and Narendra Ganti, to its Healthcare Restructuring Services group. Axton will work closely with this team.

We observe that shares of FTI Consulting have gained 36.6% year to date, outperforming the 30.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Out Take

The appointment appears to be a part of FTI Consulting's efforts to enhance its employee skill set and improve offerings. It makes sense as structural change has become a necessity in the rapidly evolving global market s and management teams look to fend off rivals, protect intellectual property rights and transform businesses via M&A, divestiture and other restructuring activities.

These developments call for FTI Consulting's specialized skill sets and are likely to boost revenues.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Broadridge BR , Accenture ACN and Visa V , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Broadridge, Accenture and Visa is 10%, 10.3% and 16.5%, respectively.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>