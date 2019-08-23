FTC, AT&T settle 2014 lawsuit over data slowdowns - court

Quantcast

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and AT&T Inc reached a settlement agreement on a 2014 case that accused the company of slowing down data sent to wireless devices, a federal court ruling showed on Friday.

U.S. District Court in San Francisco said the parties requested a 90-day stay for the FTC to review and vote on the proposed settlement. The value of the settlement was not disclosed.

FTC and AT&T reached the agreement on Aug. 2.

The intense back-and-forth battle between the FTC and the company included dismissal of the case in 2017 on grounds that AT&T was a common carrier and because of this was not subject to FTC jurisdiction.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v AT&T Mobility Llc, U.S. district court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco division, Case No. 14-cv-04785-EMC.





