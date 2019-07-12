Quantcast

FTC approves roughly $5 bln Facebook settlement

By Reuters

Reuters


July 12 (Reuters) - The United States Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc over a long-running investigation into the company's privacy missteps, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The 3-2 vote by FTC commissioners broke along party lines, with the Republican majority lining up to support the pact while Democratic commissioners objected, according to the WSJ report, citing a person familiar with the matter

A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy, WSJ reported.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: FB


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar