FTAI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.53, changing hands as high as $15.54 per share. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Fortress Transportation &amp; Infrastructure Investors LLC 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.84 per share, with $18.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.53.

