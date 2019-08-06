FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

FS Bancorp, Inc. ( FSBW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSBW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSBW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.82, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSBW was $46.82, representing a -24.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.93 and a 13.5% increase over the 52 week low of $41.25.

FSBW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). FSBW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FSBW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.92%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSBW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.