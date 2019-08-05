Frontline (FRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.98, changing hands as low as $6.71 per share. Frontline Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.46 per share, with $9.5438 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $6.82.
