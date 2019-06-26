Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Front Yard Residential Corporation ( RESI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RESI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that RESI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.66, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RESI was $11.66, representing a -10.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.07 and a 45.93% increase over the 52 week low of $7.99.

RESI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). RESI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.28.

