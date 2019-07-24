FRME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.35, changing hands as high as $38.79 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $32.49 per share, with $50.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.70.
