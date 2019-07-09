Quantcast

'Friends' to leave Netflix in 2020 for new HBO Max streaming service

By Reuters

Reuters


LOS ANGELES, July 9 (Reuters) - Reruns of the popular television sitcom "Friends" will move in spring 2020 from Netflix Inc to a new streaming service from AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia called HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

The service also will feature more than a dozen original shows and movies from producers including Reese Witherspoon plus programming from the Warner Bros. library.

HBO Max will compete with Netflix, Walt Disney Co's upcoming Disney+ streaming service and other digital subscription options as traditional media companies seek to attract online viewers.

The service also will include programming from AT&T-owned CNN, TNT, TBS and other networks, WarnerMedia said. A subscription price was not announced.





