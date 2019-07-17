Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Friedman Industries Inc. ( FRD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.18, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRD was $6.18, representing a -46.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.47 and a 4.75% increase over the 52 week low of $5.90.

FRD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and ArcelorMittal ( MT ). FRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.72.

