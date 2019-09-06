The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 204,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Mallinckrodt ( MNK
), trading up about 15.7% with over 21.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Endo International ( ENDP
), up about 29.5% on volume of over 17.1 million shares. Intersect ( XENT
) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Friday, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH