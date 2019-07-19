Quantcast

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF ( RWO ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 716,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of RWO were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Washington Prime Group ( WPG ), trading off about 6.1% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( PEI ), off about 2.9% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust ( HT ) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.4% on the day.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: RWO , WPG , PEI , HT


