The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF ( RWO ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 716,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of RWO were down about 1.4% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Washington Prime Group ( WPG
), trading off about 6.1% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( PEI
), off about 2.9% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust ( HT
) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO