Quantcast

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 691,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of PIN were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were ABB, trading off about 3.6% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zillow Group, down about 1.9% on volume of over 469,000 shares. The Container Store is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while DB Base Metals Short Exchange Traded (BOS) is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 37.3%.

Friday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: PIN , ABB , Z , TCS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar