Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 691,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of PIN were off about 2% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were ABB, trading off about 3.6% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zillow Group, down about 1.9% on volume of over 469,000 shares. The Container Store is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while DB Base Metals Short Exchange Traded (BOS) is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 37.3%.
