The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF ( LDSF ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 289,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of LDSF were up about 0.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF ( FTSM
), trading flat with over 719,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Intelsat ( I
), trading flat on volume of over 604,000 shares. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF ( FIXD
) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 0.1% on the day, while First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ( FEMB
) is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF