The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 713,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of KXI were trading flat on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev, trading up about 1.1% with over 10.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Campbell Soup, up about 8.5% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Estee Lauder is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Friday, trading lower by about 2.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI