The iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF ( IYZ ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 451,000. Shares of IYZ were up about 1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T ( T
), trading up about 0.3% with over 12.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cisco Systems ( CSCO
), up about 1% on volume of over 8.3 million shares. Globalstar ( GSAT
) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.8% on the day, while Consolidated Communications Holdings ( CNSL
) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ