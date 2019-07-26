Quantcast

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 924,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of IYG were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America ( BAC ), trading up about 1.8% with over 29.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo ( WFC ), up about 2.3% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. First Hawaiian ( FHB ) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5% on the day, while MGIC Investment ( MTG ) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

Friday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IYG , BAC , WFC , FHB , MTG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar