The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 924,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of IYG were up about 1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bank of America ( BAC
), trading up about 1.8% with over 29.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo ( WFC
), up about 2.3% on volume of over 11.0 million shares. First Hawaiian ( FHB
) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5% on the day, while MGIC Investment ( MTG
) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG