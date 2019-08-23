Quantcast

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDLV

By BNK Invest,

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 857,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 131,000. Shares of IDLV were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T ( T ), trading off about 1.6% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PPL ( PPL ), down about 0.5% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Stratus Properties ( STRS ) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Trinity Industries ( TRN ) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

