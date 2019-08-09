The First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 613,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 206,000. Shares of FCG were off about 0.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Encana ( ECA
), trading up about 2.4% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Antero Resources ( AR
), off about 4.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Enerplus ( ERF
) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Summit Midstream Partners ( SMLP
) is lagging other components of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, trading lower by about 13.3%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCG