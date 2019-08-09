Quantcast

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCG

By BNK Invest,

The First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 613,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 206,000. Shares of FCG were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Encana ( ECA ), trading up about 2.4% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Antero Resources ( AR ), off about 4.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Enerplus ( ERF ) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.3% on the day, while Summit Midstream Partners ( SMLP ) is lagging other components of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, trading lower by about 13.3%.

